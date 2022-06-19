Advisory Resource Group Increases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

DKNG stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

