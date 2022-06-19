Advisory Resource Group Purchases 1,695 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

