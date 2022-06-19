Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $5.47 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

