Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $5.47 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
