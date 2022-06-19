Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE A opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

