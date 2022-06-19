Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $257.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.43.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $235.97 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.91.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.