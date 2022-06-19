Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

