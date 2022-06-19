Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AAU opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

