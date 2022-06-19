Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

