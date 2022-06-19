Alpaca Finance Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and $5.93 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.01215560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00112958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093983 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

