Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Buys £51,368.40 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWEGet Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £51,368.40 ($62,347.86).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($371,404.30).
  • On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).
  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).
  • On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja bought 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
  • On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).
  • On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($734,312.42).

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.63 million and a P/E ratio of 126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

