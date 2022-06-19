Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $10.50 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

