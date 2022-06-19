Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target at $695.00

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.16) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.28) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. easyJet has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

