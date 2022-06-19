Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $702.78

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $702.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,334 shares of company stock worth $20,660,288 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $580.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $653.86 and a 200-day moving average of $644.19. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $523.29 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

