Analyzing Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.36 $25.18 million $0.33 12.52

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and financial leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan and four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of April 5, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

