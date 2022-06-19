Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 11,224 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

