Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

