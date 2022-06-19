Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 46 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,245.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,391.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,500.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

