Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.28 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

