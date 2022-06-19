Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.24% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,854,000 after buying an additional 54,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 650,718 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 521,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 500,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter.

QAI opened at $28.53 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

