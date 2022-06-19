Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Illumina by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

Shares of ILMN opened at $187.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

