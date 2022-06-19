Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 335 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $178.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.33 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average is $218.23.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

