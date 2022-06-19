Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,891 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

