Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 415 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

