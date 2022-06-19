Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

