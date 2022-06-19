Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

