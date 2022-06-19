Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

