Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

