Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Arista Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

