Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

