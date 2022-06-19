Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Lowered to $211.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.93.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.