Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,378.71 ($65.28).

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

LON:AHT opened at GBX 3,513 ($42.64) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,498 ($42.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,572 ($79.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,926.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

