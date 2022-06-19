ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Cut to SEK 260 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 270 to SEK 260 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

