AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

