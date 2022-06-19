Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $167.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

