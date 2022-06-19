AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2,420.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,125.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,142.44.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,992.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,046.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,999.40. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,376.77 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.