B. Riley Cuts Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $50.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

