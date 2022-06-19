B. Riley Downgrades Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

TGAN stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.25 million, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of -1.24. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

