B. Riley Lowers Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.
NYSE:TPH opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,540,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
