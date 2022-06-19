B. Riley Lowers Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,540,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

