B. Riley Weighs in on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of TPH opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

