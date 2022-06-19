BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 457,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,482 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,617,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

