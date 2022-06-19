Bank of America Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

