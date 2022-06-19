Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.