Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $188,479.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.01486657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00090097 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

