Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $502.22 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $502.22 million and approximately $78.68 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,560,352 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

