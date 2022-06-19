BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.45 Million

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $190,963.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.04 or 0.99972647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00121635 BTC.

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

