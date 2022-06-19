Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 1,980 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

