Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 3.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

