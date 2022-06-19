Bath Savings Trust Co Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.