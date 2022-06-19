Bath Savings Trust Co Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.