Bath Savings Trust Co Has $2.48 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

