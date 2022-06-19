Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

